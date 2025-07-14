Lok Sabha Revolutionizes Attendance with Tech-Forward System

The Lok Sabha is poised to unveil a novel attendance system for its members in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. This innovative system will require parliamentarians to log their presence through a multi-media device directly at their designated seats, replacing the traditional lobby practice.

According to official sources, this change is intended to streamline processes and address the issue of crowded lobbies. The current practice sometimes allows MPs to mark attendance and leave without engaging in parliamentary debates.

Speaker Om Birla is advocating for the new method. While the attendance register in the lobby will remain temporarily, MPs are encouraged to adapt to the digital system. Meanwhile, ministers and the Leader of Opposition are exempt from signing for attendance. The shift aligns with previous efforts to digitalize Parliament and aims to safeguard transparency regarding MPs' attendance and allowances.

(With inputs from agencies.)