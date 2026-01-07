Left Menu

UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for parliamentary approval before deploying UK forces under a declaration with France and Ukraine. The potential deployment hinges on a peace deal and aligns with broader security assurances backed by the US and other allies to support Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed on Wednesday that any deployment of UK forces under a newly signed declaration with France and Ukraine would require parliamentary approval. The declaration, endorsed by Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, lays out the deployment details if a peace agreement is finalized.

Starmer assured Parliament of transparency, stating that he would seek parliamentary consent should troop deployment become necessary. Meanwhile, UK military strategy is currently in the planning stages to determine troop numbers. Starmer also mentioned discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, ensuring full collaboration with American allies.

These statements follow the United States' endorsement of a broad coalition of Ukraine's allies, including the UK, promising security guarantees to Ukraine amid potential threats from Russia.

