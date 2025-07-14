President Murmu Lauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Role in Public Health at Convocation

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presided over the fifth convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accessible, quality healthcare and the role of premier institutes like AIIMS in shaping India’s medical future.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar: A Pillar of Healthcare for Eastern India

In her address, President Murmu praised AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its impressive growth over the past 12 years since its inception in 2012. Recognizing its achievements in patient care, research, and community outreach, she noted that the institution had become a beacon of hope not only for Odisha but also for neighboring states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has won widespread acclaim for its medical excellence and inclusive healthcare services. The President cited the World Health Organization's Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium QIP Award, which acknowledges the institute’s high standards in surgical instrument and implant reprocessing. Furthermore, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has earned the National Kayakalp Award for five consecutive years, a recognition of its exceptional sanitation and hospital management systems.

AIIMS: Catalysts for Healthcare Revolution in India

Highlighting the transformative impact of the AIIMS network, the President emphasized that these institutions offer cutting-edge healthcare at affordable costs, making high-quality treatment accessible to the common citizen. She expressed confidence that India is rapidly becoming a global healthcare destination, owing to the government’s focus on infrastructure, skilled professionals, and innovation in medicine.

Medical Research and Disease Eradication: A Joint Victory

Commending the contributions of doctors, researchers, health workers, and policymakers, President Murmu acknowledged the decline in the prevalence of diseases such as smallpox, polio, tuberculosis, and leprosy. She attributed these successes to advances in medical research, public health campaigns, and the commitment of frontline healthcare workers.

However, she also cautioned against complacency, urging continued research and community engagement to combat emerging and existing health challenges.

Rising Mental Health Concerns and the Role of Lifestyle

Addressing the rising incidence of depression, President Murmu said it has become a major public health concern, especially in the context of modern urban lifestyles. She urged medical professionals to raise awareness beyond pharmacological interventions, suggesting that holistic approaches involving yoga, pranayama, and lifestyle changes should be promoted as complementary therapies.

She reiterated the importance of mental wellness, calling on doctors to counsel patients about balanced routines, emotional resilience, and mindfulness practices.

Tackling Lifestyle Diseases: Obesity and Non-Communicable Illnesses

Turning attention to the growing epidemic of obesity, the President stressed the need for public education on nutrition and physical fitness. She stated that discipline in daily routine, improved dietary habits, and consistent exercise can reverse or prevent obesity and related ailments like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. The role of physicians as educators and influencers in society was underscored in her remarks.

Addressing Tribal Health Challenges: Call for Contextual Research

President Murmu urged medical institutions, especially AIIMS Bhubaneswar, to focus on regional and tribal health issues, specifically pointing out Japanese Encephalitis and Sickle Cell Anemia, which disproportionately affect indigenous populations in Odisha and other states.

She acknowledged government efforts to combat these diseases through national missions and awareness drives, and called upon the medical community to intensify research, improve diagnostic strategies, and deliver culturally sensitive care to marginalized communities.

The Convocation: A Celebration of Future Medical Leaders

The event was also a celebration of academic excellence, where hundreds of graduates in medicine and allied sciences received their degrees and medals. The President expressed hope that these new doctors would serve the nation with integrity, compassion, and commitment, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

She reminded the graduating class of their sacred responsibility as healers and guardians of public health, urging them to uphold the ethics of service, empathy, and scientific rigor throughout their careers.

Looking Ahead: India’s Path to Healthcare Leadership

With AIIMS Bhubaneswar leading by example, the President said India is well-positioned to emerge as a leader in global healthcare innovation, especially in the post-pandemic world. The synergy between policy, medical science, and social welfare, she noted, will define the health security of India’s future generations.

In closing, President Murmu reiterated her belief that India’s Ayushman Bharat vision, supported by premier institutions like AIIMS and guided by the government’s initiatives, would lead the country toward universal health coverage, reduced disease burden, and a more equitable medical landscape.