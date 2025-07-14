Fatal Post-Wedding Feast: Chicken Piece Argument Ends in Tragedy

A 30-year-old man tragically lost his life following a disagreement over an extra piece of chicken at a post-wedding dinner, police reported on Monday. The incident cast a pall over the celebrations held on the outskirts of Yaragatti town in Belagavi district last Sunday.

According to authorities, the victim, Vinod Malashetti, was fatally stabbed by Vitthal Harugopp after their argument over the number of chicken pieces served escalated. The dinner was hosted by newlywed Abhishek Koppad at his farmland for friends, which ended tragically when Malashetti was attacked in a fit of rage by Harugopp.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused, with an investigation currently underway to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)