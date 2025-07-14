Major Reshuffle in Delhi's Anti-Corruption and Police Leadership

In a significant administrative overhaul, Madhur Verma, the erstwhile chief of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), has been moved to the Delhi Police. This transfer comes as part of a broader reshuffle that sees Vikramjit Singh stepping into Verma's former role to lead the ACB.

Verma, a seasoned 2005-batch IPS officer, was in the midst of probing corruption cases against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, linked to alleged irregularities in school construction projects. He will now serve as the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Central Range.

The reshuffling also affects senior officers including Neeraj Thakur, Garima Bhatnagar, and others, as part of a strategic realignment in Delhi's policing and administrative structure. These changes are outlined in official orders issued by the Home Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)