Uttarakhand's Ambitious Infrastructure Appeal to PM Modi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with PM Modi to request financial and infrastructural support for the state, emphasizing the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Dhami also proposed developmental projects, including the Pindar-Koshi Link and urged approval for hydropower ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:10 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the state's infrastructure development needs. Dhami sought financial assistance for several projects aimed at improving the region's prospects.

The Chief Minister invited Prime Minister Modi to the upcoming Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and requested Rs 400 crore from the central government to enhance infrastructure for the pilgrimage. Dhami also highlighted the importance of developing Nepa Farm into a semiconductor center and extending the Regional Rapid Transit System to Haridwar.

Additionally, Dhami raised the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2027, requesting Rs 3,500 crore for necessary infrastructure upgrades. The meeting also covered road and rail projects, power system automation, and a proposal for the Pindar-Koshi Link Project. PM Modi assured full support from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

