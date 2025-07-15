Left Menu

Clashes Erupt in Spain: Tensions Rise Between Far-Right and Migrants in Torre Pacheco

Spanish police arrested 10 people following violent clashes between far-right groups and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco. The unrest began after an attack on an elderly man. Authorities attribute the violence to anti-immigration rhetoric from far-right groups. Local leaders urge peace amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:41 IST
Clashes Erupt in Spain: Tensions Rise Between Far-Right and Migrants in Torre Pacheco
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish authorities detained 10 individuals following three nights of violence between far-right factions and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco, a southeastern town.

This unrest, among Spain's worst in recent years, was sparked by an assault on an elderly man last week, prompting retaliatory clashes.

Officials attribute the violence to anti-immigration sentiments stirred by political groups such as Vox. Local leaders and community members are urging peace and refraining from further confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025