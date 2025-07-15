Clashes Erupt in Spain: Tensions Rise Between Far-Right and Migrants in Torre Pacheco
Spanish police arrested 10 people following violent clashes between far-right groups and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco. The unrest began after an attack on an elderly man. Authorities attribute the violence to anti-immigration rhetoric from far-right groups. Local leaders urge peace amid escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:41 IST
Spanish authorities detained 10 individuals following three nights of violence between far-right factions and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco, a southeastern town.
This unrest, among Spain's worst in recent years, was sparked by an assault on an elderly man last week, prompting retaliatory clashes.
Officials attribute the violence to anti-immigration sentiments stirred by political groups such as Vox. Local leaders and community members are urging peace and refraining from further confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Politically frustrated Congress resorting to nonsensical rhetoric: Assam BJP
Political Rhetoric and Language Tensions in Maharashtra
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran
Unrest Erupts in Torre Pacheco Amidst Rising Tensions
The Discrepancy Between Trump's Rhetoric and Reality in Immigration Enforcement