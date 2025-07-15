Clashes Erupt in Spain: Tensions Rise Between Far-Right and Migrants in Torre Pacheco

Spanish authorities detained 10 individuals following three nights of violence between far-right factions and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco, a southeastern town.

This unrest, among Spain's worst in recent years, was sparked by an assault on an elderly man last week, prompting retaliatory clashes.

Officials attribute the violence to anti-immigration sentiments stirred by political groups such as Vox. Local leaders and community members are urging peace and refraining from further confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)