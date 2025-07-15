Germany and U.S. Mull Patriot Missile Deployment to Ukraine

Germany and the United States are on the brink of making a crucial decision regarding the deployment of U.S.-made Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. The announcement was made on Monday by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius following discussions with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington.

Pistorius further revealed that Germany has submitted a formal request to the United States, inquiring about the purchase of Typhoon long-range missiles. These missiles are seen as a potential interim solution until the anticipated deployment of U.S. Patriots to Germany in 2026, when Europe is expected to have developed its own long-range weaponry.

The potential transfer of missile systems underscores the strategic military collaboration between Germany and the United States, amid rising geopolitical tensions.