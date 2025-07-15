Paraguay Prepares for Historic Visit: President Lai Ching-te's Upcoming Diplomacy
Paraguay is gearing up to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days, as announced by President Santiago Pena. Paraguay remains among the few nations that maintain formal ties with Taiwan. Taiwan's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:48 IST
- Country:
- Paraguay
In an announcement made on Monday during a bilateral investment conference, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena revealed that his country is preparing to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days.
This visit underscores Paraguay's unique diplomatic position, as it is the only South American nation among 12 globally to hold formal ties with Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China.
The Taiwanese foreign ministry has not yet provided a statement regarding the planned visit, leaving room for speculation on the potential diplomatic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dalai Lama’s Succession Plans Amidst Tensions with China
China's Manufacturing Sector Faces Ongoing Challenges Amid Global Tensions
China Stocks Steady as Manufacturing Woes Persist Amid Trade Tensions
New Regional Bloc: Pakistan and China Propose SAARC Alternative
From Smog to Sustainability: China’s Air Quality Leap Backed by ADB and Green Finance