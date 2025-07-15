Paraguay Prepares for Historic Visit: President Lai Ching-te's Upcoming Diplomacy

In an announcement made on Monday during a bilateral investment conference, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena revealed that his country is preparing to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days.

This visit underscores Paraguay's unique diplomatic position, as it is the only South American nation among 12 globally to hold formal ties with Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry has not yet provided a statement regarding the planned visit, leaving room for speculation on the potential diplomatic implications.

