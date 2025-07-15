Left Menu

Paraguay Prepares for Historic Visit: President Lai Ching-te's Upcoming Diplomacy

Paraguay is gearing up to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days, as announced by President Santiago Pena. Paraguay remains among the few nations that maintain formal ties with Taiwan. Taiwan's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:48 IST
Paraguay Prepares for Historic Visit: President Lai Ching-te's Upcoming Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

In an announcement made on Monday during a bilateral investment conference, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena revealed that his country is preparing to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in 30 days.

This visit underscores Paraguay's unique diplomatic position, as it is the only South American nation among 12 globally to hold formal ties with Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by China.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry has not yet provided a statement regarding the planned visit, leaving room for speculation on the potential diplomatic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025