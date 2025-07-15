Taiwan's Regional Diplomacy Amidst Central American Challenges

Taiwan's diplomatic efforts are set to take the spotlight as its President, Lai Ching-te, is confirmed to visit Belize, according to Kareem Musa, Belize's home affairs minister, in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

Belize is among the few remaining Central American nations upholding diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This has become increasingly significant after the regional parliament decided in 2023 to shift alliances toward China, recognizing its economic dominance.

The upcoming visit is significant for Taiwan, with Paraguay's President also announcing plans to host Lai, marking a critical juncture for Taiwan's influence and diplomatic recognition in the Central American region.

