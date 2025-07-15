Left Menu

Taiwan's Regional Diplomacy Amidst Central American Challenges

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te plans a diplomatic visit to Belize, a country still maintaining ties with Taiwan amidst regional shifts favoring China. This visit underscores the complexities of international relations in Central America, where economic and political influences are weighed against longstanding alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belmopan | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:24 IST
Taiwan's Regional Diplomacy Amidst Central American Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Belize

Taiwan's diplomatic efforts are set to take the spotlight as its President, Lai Ching-te, is confirmed to visit Belize, according to Kareem Musa, Belize's home affairs minister, in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

Belize is among the few remaining Central American nations upholding diplomatic relations with Taiwan. This has become increasingly significant after the regional parliament decided in 2023 to shift alliances toward China, recognizing its economic dominance.

The upcoming visit is significant for Taiwan, with Paraguay's President also announcing plans to host Lai, marking a critical juncture for Taiwan's influence and diplomatic recognition in the Central American region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

