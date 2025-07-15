NZ Govt Seeks Public Input on Draft Fuel Security Plan to Boost Resilience

The Coalition Government has released a draft Fuel Security Plan and is calling on New Zealanders to provide feedback on the long-term strategy aimed at ensuring a reliable and resilient supply of fuel, especially during times of global and domestic disruptions. The plan, announced by Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones on 15 July 2025, represents a proactive effort to strengthen New Zealand’s fuel infrastructure and emergency response capability as the country navigates increasing global uncertainty and transitions toward cleaner energy sources.

A Small Nation, a Big Vulnerability

“As a small and remote island nation that imports nearly all of its liquid fuels, New Zealand is particularly exposed to supply chain shocks beyond our borders,” said Minister Jones. “This plan aims to improve our fuel resilience and safeguard our economy, so our people and businesses can continue to move, work, and grow.”

New Zealand’s reliance on imported fuel — for transport, logistics, agriculture, and emergency services — means even temporary disruptions to international shipping routes or global refinery output can cause severe ripple effects. Rising geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, climate-related disasters, and economic instability only heighten this vulnerability.

The Fuel Security Plan is part of the Government’s commitment under the New Zealand First–National Coalition Agreement to fortify the nation’s critical infrastructure and shield essential services from external shocks.

Core Pillars of the Draft Plan

The strategy is built around four key pillars, each aimed at addressing a distinct but interconnected aspect of national fuel security:

Strengthening resilience against global supply disruptions Developing contingency plans for international supply shocks

Establishing bilateral or multilateral agreements with key trading partners

Enhancing the strategic petroleum reserve system Enhancing domestic fuel infrastructure and emergency preparedness Investing in upgraded fuel storage facilities across the country

Ensuring equitable fuel access in remote and rural communities

Supporting emergency service refueling capacity during crises Supporting the development of domestic low-carbon fuel alternatives Advancing biofuel and synthetic fuel initiatives

Accelerating infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Encouraging private sector investment in fuel innovation Managing fuel security during the transition to new energy technologies Aligning fuel policy with the broader national energy transition strategy

Ensuring hybrid systems that can support both traditional and alternative fuels

Planning for long-term phasing of high-risk fuel dependencies

“The draft plan goes hand in hand with our recent decision to increase minimum fuel reserve levels and enhance storage capacity in key regions,” Jones noted. “Given the unpredictable nature of global geopolitics, this is a prudent and necessary measure.”

Public Engagement Opens

New Zealanders are encouraged to share their views on the draft plan during the public consultation period, open from 15 July to 25 August 2025. Submissions can be made through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website: 👉 mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/draft-fuel-security-plan

“We’re inviting all stakeholders — from industry and iwi to everyday citizens — to help shape this plan. Fuel security is not just an energy issue, it’s a matter of economic and national resilience,” said Jones.

He added that insights from the 2025 Fuel Security Study have directly informed the current draft, providing a clear-eyed assessment of gaps in the current system and outlining steps to bolster national readiness.

Looking Ahead: Resilience in a Changing Energy Landscape

The Government’s Fuel Security Plan comes at a critical time as nations around the world grapple with the dual challenge of ensuring energy security while transitioning to cleaner, low-emission fuel systems. While New Zealand has set ambitious emissions reduction targets, the transition will be gradual — and liquid fuels will remain vital in the near to mid-term, especially for sectors like heavy transport, aviation, farming, and emergency response.

“As we transition toward new energy technologies, we cannot ignore the importance of liquid fuel. This plan helps us bridge that gap and ensures that resilience is maintained throughout the journey,” Jones emphasized.

The finalised plan, informed by public and sector feedback, is expected to be adopted by the end of 2025, with a phased implementation beginning in early 2026.

How to Participate