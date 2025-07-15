Drone Warfare Escalates: Overnight Ukrainian Attacks in Russia
Overnight drone strikes in the Russian regions of Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk left at least 18 injured, damaging buildings. Russia's air defense intercepted several drones. Tensions remain high as accusations fly, with both nations denying civilian targets. Ukraine's strategic attacks on Lipetsk's key military base add to the conflict's intensity.
At least 18 people have been injured after Ukrainian drone attacks overnight targeted the Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk regions of Russia, according to local governors.
Russia's air defence systems reportedly neutralized 12 drones above the Voronezh region, bordering Ukraine, as confirmed by Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. The attacks injured 16 individuals, including a teenager, and caused damage to residential buildings and commercial facilities in Voronezh and its outskirts, Gusev noted.
In Lipetsk, a drone crash in an industrial area injured one person, per regional governor Igor Artamonov. Meanwhile, a woman was wounded in Bryansk's village of Sluchevsk from a similar attack, said regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. The Russian defense ministry reported defeating 55 Ukrainian drones overall, adding fuel to an ongoing conflict that has seen heavy civilian tolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Air Defence Triumph: 60 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed
Air defence missiles among weaponry US is withholding from Ukraine, AP sources say
Zelenskiy says discussed air defences, joint defence production with Trump
Russian Air Defences Thwart Major Ukrainian Drone Attack
Russian air defences down dozens of Ukrainian drones, including two near St Petersburg