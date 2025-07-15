Drone Warfare Escalates: Overnight Ukrainian Attacks in Russia

At least 18 people have been injured after Ukrainian drone attacks overnight targeted the Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Bryansk regions of Russia, according to local governors.

Russia's air defence systems reportedly neutralized 12 drones above the Voronezh region, bordering Ukraine, as confirmed by Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram. The attacks injured 16 individuals, including a teenager, and caused damage to residential buildings and commercial facilities in Voronezh and its outskirts, Gusev noted.

In Lipetsk, a drone crash in an industrial area injured one person, per regional governor Igor Artamonov. Meanwhile, a woman was wounded in Bryansk's village of Sluchevsk from a similar attack, said regional governor Alexander Bogomaz. The Russian defense ministry reported defeating 55 Ukrainian drones overall, adding fuel to an ongoing conflict that has seen heavy civilian tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)