Juvenile Justice Prevails: Teen to be Tried as Minor in Pune Accident Case

The Juvenile Justice Board ruled on Tuesday that a 17-year-old accused of driving a Porsche while intoxicated and causing a fatal accident in Pune will be tried as a juvenile. This decision follows a highly publicized incident from last year in which two individuals tragically lost their lives.

In May of last year, the accident made national headlines when the Porsche driven by the teenager struck two motorcycle-borne IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. The local police had advocated for trying the accused as an adult, citing the 'heinous' nature of the crime and alleged attempts to tamper with evidence.

The board's decision to reject the police's plea has reignited discussions about the integrity of juvenile law in India, especially after the teen was initially granted bail under controversial terms. This culminated in a Bombay High Court directive for the boy's release, emphasizing the need for proper implementation of juvenile laws.