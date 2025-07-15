Shake-Up in UN Rights Team Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant development, three experts of the UN's Human Rights Council focusing on Israel and Palestinian territories announced their resignation due to personal reasons, amid continuous regional violence. This shake-up in the commission comes as the council faces criticism and challenges from both Israeli authorities and international political dynamics.

The panel, known for its dedication to spotlighting human rights abuses and gathering information for potential international judicial action, has been at loggerheads with the Israeli government. Navi Pillay, the commission's leading voice for four years, is stepping down on November 3, citing age, medical issues, and other commitments as factors in her decision to retire.

Simultaneously, sanctions against another council expert, Francesca Albanese, have stirred controversy. Albanese, accused by the US government of directing inflammatory narratives against Israel, continues her tenure despite the diplomatic storm. As changes ripple through the UN rights team, the future dynamics of its operations remain closely watched by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)