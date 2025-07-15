Left Menu

Shake-Up in UN Rights Team Amid Middle East Tensions

Three experts from the UN Human Rights Council on Israel and Palestine resign, citing personal reasons, amid ongoing violence. Lead Navi Pillay retires due to age and commitments. US sanctions another expert, Francesca Albanese, for accusations against Israel. The resignations prompt calls for a commission reconstitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:21 IST
In a significant development, three experts of the UN's Human Rights Council focusing on Israel and Palestinian territories announced their resignation due to personal reasons, amid continuous regional violence. This shake-up in the commission comes as the council faces criticism and challenges from both Israeli authorities and international political dynamics.

The panel, known for its dedication to spotlighting human rights abuses and gathering information for potential international judicial action, has been at loggerheads with the Israeli government. Navi Pillay, the commission's leading voice for four years, is stepping down on November 3, citing age, medical issues, and other commitments as factors in her decision to retire.

Simultaneously, sanctions against another council expert, Francesca Albanese, have stirred controversy. Albanese, accused by the US government of directing inflammatory narratives against Israel, continues her tenure despite the diplomatic storm. As changes ripple through the UN rights team, the future dynamics of its operations remain closely watched by international observers.

