Rising Tensions: Congress Pushes for Action Against Illegal Sand Mining

The Chhattisgarh assembly saw uproar as Congress demanded a discussion on illegal sand mining and associated gang violence. Accusations were made against police and mining officials for not acting against the illegal activities. Congress staged a walkout after their adjournment motion notice was disallowed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh assembly became a battleground on Tuesday, with Congress demanding an immediate debate over the 'rampant' issue of illegal sand mining, further escalating into gang wars within the region. A walkout followed when the Speaker rejected their adjournment motion notice.

Opposition leader Charan Das Mahant, ex-chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and other Congress MLAs raised alarms over several areas witnessing unrestrained sand extraction under alleged protection from police and mining officials. They emphasized that illegal miners from outside Chhattisgarh were heightening violence in the state.

Incidents of violence have included the tragic death of a police constable in Balrampur and attacks on Forest Development Corporation officials and local villagers. Despite serious concerns, Speaker Raman Singh dismissed calls for discussion, leading to Congress's walkout, accusing the government of neglecting the crises.

