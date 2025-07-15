Left Menu

Israel's Strikes in Syria: A Stand for the Druze Minority

Israel launched strikes against Syrian government forces in Sweida, aiming to protect the Druze minority. The action follows accusations that Syrian troops breached a ceasefire. Israel's leadership emphasizes a commitment to ensuring the safety of Druze citizens, reinforcing their stand through military intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:35 IST
Israel's Strikes in Syria: A Stand for the Druze Minority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Israel conducted strikes against Syrian government forces in the Sweida region on Tuesday, committed to safeguarding the Druze minority near its border. The action followed reports of ceasefire breaches by Syrian troops, igniting concerns over the safety of the largely Druze-populated city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz made clear Israel's policy: strike regime forces threatening the Druze and ensure the adjacent area remains demilitarized. Their stance reflects the strategic importance of protecting their Druze allies amid escalating violence.

An influential Druze leader accused Syrian forces of jeopardizing the ceasefire, further urging resistance. Subsequently, Syrian Defence Minister announced a ceasefire, stating that government troops would hold fire unless provoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025