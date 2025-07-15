Israel's Strikes in Syria: A Stand for the Druze Minority
Israel launched strikes against Syrian government forces in Sweida, aiming to protect the Druze minority. The action follows accusations that Syrian troops breached a ceasefire. Israel's leadership emphasizes a commitment to ensuring the safety of Druze citizens, reinforcing their stand through military intervention.
In a decisive move, Israel conducted strikes against Syrian government forces in the Sweida region on Tuesday, committed to safeguarding the Druze minority near its border. The action followed reports of ceasefire breaches by Syrian troops, igniting concerns over the safety of the largely Druze-populated city.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz made clear Israel's policy: strike regime forces threatening the Druze and ensure the adjacent area remains demilitarized. Their stance reflects the strategic importance of protecting their Druze allies amid escalating violence.
An influential Druze leader accused Syrian forces of jeopardizing the ceasefire, further urging resistance. Subsequently, Syrian Defence Minister announced a ceasefire, stating that government troops would hold fire unless provoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
