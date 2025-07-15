Major Weapons Cache Seized in Manipur
Security forces recovered 86 weapons and 974 types of ammunition in a major operation across five districts in Manipur. The operation, a coordinated effort between Manipur Police, CAPFs, Army, and Assam Rifles, aimed to restore peace and maintain public order in the state.
Security forces in Manipur have achieved a significant breakthrough by recovering 86 weapons and 974 rounds of ammunition in a coordinated operation. The joint effort occurred across five crucial districts: Imphal East, Kakching, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur.
Addressing the press, IGP (Zone-II) K Kabib revealed details of the operation executed by Manipur Police, CAPFs, Army, and Assam Rifles. The operation came after specific intelligence pinpointed the potential cache locations.
The haul included a diverse range of weaponry such as AK rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, pistols, and grenades. Kabib emphasized the importance of this seizure in the ongoing mission to restore stability and protect the region's citizens. He urged public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities to maintain peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
