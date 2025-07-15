Campus Incident Under Probe: IIM-Calcutta Faces Scrutiny
Police request CCTV footage from IIM-Calcutta in connection with an alleged rape case involving a student. Discrepancies in the victim's claims prompt the need for surveillance review. Investigation includes questioning other students and forming a special team to ensure a thorough inquiry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have intensified their investigation into the alleged rape of a woman at IIM-Calcutta, focusing on obtaining crucial CCTV footage from the campus. Police aim to clarify inconsistencies found in the victim's statements regarding her movements on July 11.
Investigators are seeking permission to interrogate three students who communicated with the suspect post-incident, as part of the ongoing inquiry into the disturbing event.
A special investigation team, led by an assistant commissioner, has been established to delve deeper into the case, while the accused remains in police custody on judicial orders.
Advertisement