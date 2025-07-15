Campus Incident Under Probe: IIM-Calcutta Faces Scrutiny

Authorities have intensified their investigation into the alleged rape of a woman at IIM-Calcutta, focusing on obtaining crucial CCTV footage from the campus. Police aim to clarify inconsistencies found in the victim's statements regarding her movements on July 11.

Investigators are seeking permission to interrogate three students who communicated with the suspect post-incident, as part of the ongoing inquiry into the disturbing event.

A special investigation team, led by an assistant commissioner, has been established to delve deeper into the case, while the accused remains in police custody on judicial orders.