Left Menu

South Korea summons Japan's defence attach in protest over island claims

Lee demanded the immediate removal of Japan's territorial claims from the paper and added that the government will "sternly respond to any attempts to harm sovereignty over the Dokdo islands". Tokyo has claimed the islands as its own territory in its annual defence white paper for decades, prompting protests from Seoul.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:53 IST
South Korea summons Japan's defence attach in protest over island claims
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's defence ministry summoned Japan's defence attache on Tuesday to protest over an annual white paper published by Tokyo, which made a territorial claim over disputed islands located in the East Sea. Both sides claim longstanding territorial rights over the islands, which are known as Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese, and lie roughly halfway between the two countries.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said in a statement its international affairs chief Lee Kwang-seok had summoned the Japanese defence attache to Korea in protest. Lee demanded the immediate removal of Japan's territorial claims from the paper and added that the government will "sternly respond to any attempts to harm sovereignty over the Dokdo islands".

Tokyo has claimed the islands as its own territory in its annual defence white paper for decades, prompting protests from Seoul. The islands are currently controlled by Seoul with a small contingent of coast guards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025