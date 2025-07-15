Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda appointed Chandigarh DGP, transferred from Delhi Police

Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Union territory of Chandigarh, according to an official order.

Hooda, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been transferred from Delhi to Chandigarh and will assume charge as DGP with immediate effect, the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"The competent authority has approved the transfer of Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS (AGMUT:1997), from Delhi to Chandigarh and his posting as Director General of Police, Chandigarh, until further orders," the order stated.

Hooda was serving as Special Commissioner of Delhi Police's Intelligence Division since January 2024. Prior to that, he held the charge of Special Commissioner (Law and Order) from January 2022 to January 2024.

He also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Delhi between February 2021 and February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)