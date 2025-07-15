Framework EU-US trade deal 'tantalisingly close' before Trump letter, Ireland says

A framework agreement on trade between the European Union and the United States was "tantalisingly close" before President Donald Trump's letter threatening a 30% tariff on imports from the EU, Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

"A framework agreement was tantalisingly close, even in recent days and I think that's why, when the letter came, there was surprise because genuinely from a European perspective there was an expectation that a deal was in there," Simon Harris told a trade conference on Tuesday.

"There was and can I say remains absolutely space for a deal," Harris said, adding that sector-specific areas the U.S. may separately tariff such as pharmaceuticals were unlikely to be part of such a framework.

