Student killed after being hit by truck in Sikkim
An 18-year-old student died on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Sikkims Gangtok district, police said. The accident occurred around 8 am at Singtam when the vehicle struck the Class 9 student of Mt. Simvo Academy, Jorthang, a senior officer said.
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old student died on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said. The accident occurred around 8 am at Singtam when the vehicle struck the Class 9 student of Mt. Simvo Academy, Jorthang, a senior officer said. The deceased was identified as Bikram, and he was on his way to the school hostel when the accident took place. The truck driver was arrested and taken to the Singtam Police Station for investigation, the officer said.
The body of the deceased student was taken to Singatm Hospital for post-mortem examinations and was later handed over to his family members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singtam
- Singatm Hospital
- Sikkim
- Bikram
- Mt. Simvo Academy
- Jorthang
ALSO READ
Sikkim Assembly Passes Lokayukta Amendment, Introduces New University Bill
Reviving Sikkim's Connectivity: A Parliamentary Plea
Sikkim Government Enforces Swift Employee Transfers
Parliamentary Panel Paves Path for Sikkim's Highway and Heritage Development
Sikkim's Push for Better Road Connectivity: A New Highway on the Horizon