Resilience in the Himalayas: Army's Response to Sikkim's GLOF Aftermath

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh assesses Sikkim's infrastructure recovery post-2023 GLOF, emphasizing road restoration and disaster resilience. Coordinating with military and civil authorities, the effort focuses on improving connectivity and ensuring future safeguards against extreme weather in the region's challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:57 IST
GOC Trishakti Corps interacted with Director General Border Roads (DGBR) (Photo/@trishakticorps). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General of Border Roads, evaluated the ongoing recovery of Sikkim's road infrastructure on Tuesday in the wake of the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). His visit included meetings with Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann of the Trishakti Corps and Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravinder Telang to ensure a unified civil-military approach to strengthening long-term road connectivity and disaster readiness.

Key discussions revolved around repairing flood-damaged roads by enhancing vulnerable sections, stabilizing slopes, and improving drainage systems for consistent, all-weather accessibility in Sikkim's delicate high-altitude terrain. The initiative prioritizes climate-resilient infrastructure to reduce future extreme weather impacts.

In response to GLOF 2023, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps promptly assisted civil authorities, deploying to provide evacuations, medical support, and clear debris to reopen critical routes. As recovery continues, Trishakti Corps remains in coordination with the Border Roads Organisation and Sikkim's government to strengthen infrastructure and maintain logistics, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to national development and disaster preparedness.

