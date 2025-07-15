Kerala's Land Revolution: Over 2 Lakh Land Title Deeds Distributed

Kerala's efforts to ensure land ownership for its residents have seen a remarkable leap, with 2,23,887 land title deeds distributed over four years, Revenue Minister K Rajan announced. This initiative is part of a broader push by the state government to create over four lakh new landowners in the past nine years.

The initiative emphasizes 'Land for all, records for every land, and smart access to all land services.' A Digital Resurvey Programme unprecedentedly surveyed 4.5 lakh hectares in just 18 months, aimed at streamlining revenue administration. Rajan assured compassion for settlers and long-term occupants, clarifying the distinction from land encroachers.

In another move towards modernization, Kerala is revitalizing village offices. Around 600 buildings will transform into 'smart' centres, integrating revenue services for improved public access. A new Digital Revenue Card, consolidating information from village offices, is set to launch, further advancing service efficiency and access.

(With inputs from agencies.)