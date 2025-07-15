Left Menu

Kerala's Land Revolution: Over 2 Lakh Land Title Deeds Distributed

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan announced the distribution of 2,23,887 land title deeds across the state in four years, advancing land ownership and modernization of revenue services. The government's efforts include a Digital Resurvey Programme covering 4.5 lakh hectares and the transformation of village offices into smart centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country: India
  • India

Kerala's efforts to ensure land ownership for its residents have seen a remarkable leap, with 2,23,887 land title deeds distributed over four years, Revenue Minister K Rajan announced. This initiative is part of a broader push by the state government to create over four lakh new landowners in the past nine years.

The initiative emphasizes 'Land for all, records for every land, and smart access to all land services.' A Digital Resurvey Programme unprecedentedly surveyed 4.5 lakh hectares in just 18 months, aimed at streamlining revenue administration. Rajan assured compassion for settlers and long-term occupants, clarifying the distinction from land encroachers.

In another move towards modernization, Kerala is revitalizing village offices. Around 600 buildings will transform into 'smart' centres, integrating revenue services for improved public access. A new Digital Revenue Card, consolidating information from village offices, is set to launch, further advancing service efficiency and access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

