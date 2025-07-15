Doctor Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Bareilly Hospital ICU
Dr Naeem Ali was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a private hospital in Bareilly. The incident occurred on July 11 in the ICU, leading to charges under various acts. The doctor confessed during interrogation and has been sent to judicial custody.
A doctor from Bareilly has been apprehended for allegedly molesting a minor girl admitted for treatment in the ICU of a private hospital. This serious accusation has sent ripples across the city.
The alleged offender, Dr. Naeem Ali, faces charges under the BNS, POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act. The incident took place on July 11, and the doctor had been avoiding arrest until his capture in the Delapeer area on Tuesday.
Upon arrest, Dr. Ali reportedly confessed to the crime during police interrogation. He was presented before a magistrate and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, as the investigation continues.
