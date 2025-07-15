France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has unveiled an ambitious plan to cut civil service jobs and restrict tax breaks for high-income earners. The strategy is projected to save approximately 44 billion euros by 2026, marking a significant shift in France's fiscal policy.

In a bid to rectify the national budget, Bayrou emphasized that welfare benefits and income tax brackets will remain unchanged for inflation in 2026. Such moves aim to streamline government spending while balancing the nation's financial strategy.

This economic reform comes amidst ongoing discussions about fiscal responsibility and the role of government subsidies, reflecting a broader trend towards austerity in European economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)