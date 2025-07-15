EU Sanctions Against Russia Face Roadblock
The European Union's plans to implement new sanctions against Russia have been stalled. During a meeting in Brussels, EU's foreign chief Kaja Kallas expressed disappointment over the lack of approval, indicating that Slovakia's stance is pivotal to the decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's efforts to impose new sanctions on Russia hit a snag on Tuesday, as confirmed by the EU's foreign chief, Kaja Kallas, following a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers.
Kallas expressed her disappointment over the impasse, stating that she was 'really sad' about the lack of consensus on the sanctions proposal.
The decision now rests on Slovakia, whose agreement is crucial in moving forward with the proposed measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
