EU Sanctions Against Russia Face Roadblock

The European Union's efforts to impose new sanctions on Russia hit a snag on Tuesday, as confirmed by the EU's foreign chief, Kaja Kallas, following a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers.

Kallas expressed her disappointment over the impasse, stating that she was 'really sad' about the lack of consensus on the sanctions proposal.

The decision now rests on Slovakia, whose agreement is crucial in moving forward with the proposed measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)