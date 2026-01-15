Left Menu

G7 Foreign Ministers Unite Against Iran's Crackdown

The Group of Seven foreign ministers have threatened further sanctions on Iran if it persists in violently quelling protests. They highlighted concerns over the high number of reported deaths and condemned the use of force, urging Iran to respect human rights and the freedom of its citizens.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers have issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening new sanctions if it escalates its crackdown on protests and dissent. The G7 condemned the Iranian authorities for the 'deliberate use of violence,' arbitrary detention, and intimidation against demonstrators.

Officials expressed deep concern over the alarming numbers of reported deaths and injuries resulting from the violence. They called upon Iran to exercise restraint, cease its violent practices, and respect the human rights and freedoms of its citizens.

The statement underscores the international community's increasing scrutiny and readiness to act against nations violating global rights obligations, reflecting growing global tensions and calls for accountability.

