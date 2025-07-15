Left Menu

Court Slams Unauthorized Litigants with Rs 1.4 Crore Penalty

The Gujarat High Court fined seven litigants Rs 1.4 crore for a PIL based on personal vendetta against a builder's development permission. The court dismissed the petition due to lack of disclosed credentials, directing the funds to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority for orphan children's benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:09 IST
Court Slams Unauthorized Litigants with Rs 1.4 Crore Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.4 crore on seven litigants for filing a public interest litigation (PIL) deemed to be driven by personal vendetta rather than legitimate public interest.

In a decisive move, Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray dismissed the petition, enforcing a penalty of Rs 20 lakh per petitioner, and directed the amount to support orphan children through the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The court strongly criticized the petitioners for failing to disclose their credentials, emphasizing that public interest litigants must demonstrate their integrity and commitment to public issues.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025