Court Slams Unauthorized Litigants with Rs 1.4 Crore Penalty

The Gujarat High Court has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.4 crore on seven litigants for filing a public interest litigation (PIL) deemed to be driven by personal vendetta rather than legitimate public interest.

In a decisive move, Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray dismissed the petition, enforcing a penalty of Rs 20 lakh per petitioner, and directed the amount to support orphan children through the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The court strongly criticized the petitioners for failing to disclose their credentials, emphasizing that public interest litigants must demonstrate their integrity and commitment to public issues.