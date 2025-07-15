Tragedy on Wheels: Newborn Thrown from Bus

A 19-year-old woman gave birth aboard a moving sleeper bus in Maharashtra's Parbhani on Tuesday and, shockingly, she and an accompanying man disposed of the newborn out the window, resulting in the infant's death, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded around 6.30 am on the Pathri-Selu Road after an observant bystander noticed an object being thrown from the bus in a cloth wrap, said an official.

Identified as Ritika Dhere, the woman was traveling from Pune to Parbhani with Altaf Shaikh, who posed as her husband. She experienced labor pains and delivered a baby boy during the trip. Tragically, the couple wrapped the newborn in cloth and discarded him. The bus driver noticed this and, upon questioning, Shaikh falsely claimed his wife had been vomiting. A vigilant citizen discovered the baby and alerted the police, leading to the couple's arrest and legal proceedings against them.