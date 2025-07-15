Tragic Death Unfolds: Police Probe Mother in Daughter's Demise
A woman, Roshni alias Naaz, is being questioned by police regarding her five-year-old daughter's death. Initially accusing her husband, Shahrukh, of the murder, it was revealed he doesn't live with her. Roshni and her current partner, Udit Jaiswal, are under investigation as the child's body awaits post-mortem results.
- Country:
- India
A tragic case has emerged as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding a young child's death. Police are currently interrogating a woman, Roshni alias Naaz, following her allegations against her husband, Shahrukh, for the murder of their five-year-old daughter.
Adding complexity to the case, Shahrukh reportedly does not reside with Roshni at her Khandari Bazar home; she lives with her current partner, Udit Jaiswal. This has prompted police to extend the investigation to include both Roshni and Jaiswal.
The child's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to uncover further insights into the unfortunate incident, as stated by Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO of Kaisarbagh Police Station.