Tragic Death Unfolds: Police Probe Mother in Daughter's Demise

A tragic case has emerged as authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding a young child's death. Police are currently interrogating a woman, Roshni alias Naaz, following her allegations against her husband, Shahrukh, for the murder of their five-year-old daughter.

Adding complexity to the case, Shahrukh reportedly does not reside with Roshni at her Khandari Bazar home; she lives with her current partner, Udit Jaiswal. This has prompted police to extend the investigation to include both Roshni and Jaiswal.

The child's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to uncover further insights into the unfortunate incident, as stated by Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO of Kaisarbagh Police Station.