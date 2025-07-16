Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Child Rape

A local court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Ashok Mahato, convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in 2023, according to officials.

Chamoli District and Special Sessions Judge Vindhyachal Singh imposed an additional fine of Rs 20,000 on the perpetrator, Ashok Mahato, as reported.

Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Pant informed PTI that the conviction followed a complaint by the victim's mother, a Joshimath resident, filed on June 25, 2024. The court found Mahato guilty, leading to his sentencing on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)