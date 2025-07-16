Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Child Rape

A local court sentenced Ashok Mahato to 20 years in prison for raping a seven-year-old in 2023. The Special Sessions Judge also fined Mahato Rs 20,000. The case originated from a complaint by the victim's mother in Joshimath on June 25, 2024. Mahato was found guilty and sentenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:32 IST
A local court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Ashok Mahato, convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in 2023, according to officials.

Chamoli District and Special Sessions Judge Vindhyachal Singh imposed an additional fine of Rs 20,000 on the perpetrator, Ashok Mahato, as reported.

Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Pant informed PTI that the conviction followed a complaint by the victim's mother, a Joshimath resident, filed on June 25, 2024. The court found Mahato guilty, leading to his sentencing on Tuesday.

