Police Nab Notorious Cattle Smuggler After Gunfire Exchange

A notorious cattle smuggler was apprehended by Haryana Police in the Palwal district on Tuesday, following a brief but intense gunfire exchange. The accused, identified as Irsad, a 30-year-old resident of Kot village, sustained injuries during the encounter, authorities confirmed.

Police reported that Irsad, who faces 16 criminal charges, including attempted murder, cow slaughter, animal cruelty, and assaults on law enforcement, tried to escape when officers intercepted him on the Hodal-Nawalgarh Road. Despite his efforts to flee, aid was rendered after he was hit by two bullets in his right knee.

According to Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police for Palwal, Irsad is not the only family member with a criminal record; his father and two brothers collectively hold over 50 allegations, encompassing charges of cow slaughter and attacks on police personnel.

