Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Cattle Smuggler After Gunfire Exchange

A notorious cattle smuggler, Irsad, 30, was arrested by Haryana Police in Palwal district after a gunfire exchange. Irsad, with 16 criminal cases, attempted to flee but was apprehended after sustaining injuries. His family has over 50 cases related to cow slaughter and police attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:34 IST
Police Nab Notorious Cattle Smuggler After Gunfire Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious cattle smuggler was apprehended by Haryana Police in the Palwal district on Tuesday, following a brief but intense gunfire exchange. The accused, identified as Irsad, a 30-year-old resident of Kot village, sustained injuries during the encounter, authorities confirmed.

Police reported that Irsad, who faces 16 criminal charges, including attempted murder, cow slaughter, animal cruelty, and assaults on law enforcement, tried to escape when officers intercepted him on the Hodal-Nawalgarh Road. Despite his efforts to flee, aid was rendered after he was hit by two bullets in his right knee.

According to Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police for Palwal, Irsad is not the only family member with a criminal record; his father and two brothers collectively hold over 50 allegations, encompassing charges of cow slaughter and attacks on police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025