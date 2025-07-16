Indigenous Challenge: First Nations Fight Fast-Track Legislation

Nine First Nations have initiated a constitutional challenge against recently enacted legislation aimed at expediting large-scale projects, alleging that these laws infringe upon their constitutional rights.

The challenge contends that the new federal and Ontario laws, which fast-track project approvals, undermine Indigenous self-determination and violate reconciliation obligations.

Environmentalists and First Nations criticize the laws for bypassing regulations that protect ecological and Indigenous rights, with minimal consultation from the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)