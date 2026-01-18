Canada's Commitment to Peace: Mark Carney and Trump's Gaza Initiative

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced on Sunday his agreement, in principle, to U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for a Board of Peace for Gaza. The plan is still in the planning stages, with specifics yet to be finalized.

According to Carney, Trump discussed the proposal with him a few weeks ago. Carney affirmed Canada's dedication to playing a role in reducing the suffering experienced by the people of Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Carney stated, "We have yet to finalize the structure, operational details, and financial considerations. These discussions will continue over the coming days."

