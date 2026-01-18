Left Menu

Canada's Commitment to Peace: Mark Carney and Trump's Gaza Initiative

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed Board of Peace for Gaza. While the agreement is in principle, detailed discussions on its structure and funding are underway. Carney emphasizes Canada's commitment to aiding in the alleviation of suffering in Gaza.

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced on Sunday his agreement, in principle, to U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for a Board of Peace for Gaza. The plan is still in the planning stages, with specifics yet to be finalized.

According to Carney, Trump discussed the proposal with him a few weeks ago. Carney affirmed Canada's dedication to playing a role in reducing the suffering experienced by the people of Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Doha, Carney stated, "We have yet to finalize the structure, operational details, and financial considerations. These discussions will continue over the coming days."

