The Financial Times Headlines: A Deep Dive into Economic Reforms and Corporate Moves

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has vowed to expand the reduction of regulatory red tape across the UK economy, citing a pervasive culture of risk aversion. Her pledge signals a significant shift aiming to stimulate economic growth beyond the City of London.

The Bank of England is poised to update the UK's retail payments infrastructure, tasked with replacing the outdated 'faster payments system' amidst evolving financial technology demands.

In corporate movements, Renault appoints Duncan Minto as interim CEO amidst declining sales forecasts, while BBC's Tim Davie acknowledges missteps following a spate of scandals. Meanwhile, UK financial regulator staff are resisting enforced increases in office attendance, hinting at potential industrial action.