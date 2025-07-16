Uttarakhand Police Bust International MDMA Drug Gang

In a significant crackdown, the Uttarakhand Police have dismantled a sophisticated international drug operation. During a raid in the Udham Singh Nagar district's Nanakmatta area, law enforcement officers uncovered an MDMA production facility and apprehended its main operator, marking a major victory in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

The operation, led by the Kumaon unit of the STF's Anti-Narcotics Task Force in collaboration with local police forces, resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of banned 'precursor' chemicals, essential in MDMA production. Officials confirmed that the syndicate's activities spanned from Mumbai to Nepal, underscoring the operation's extensive reach and impact.

Despite the arrest of key figures like Monu Gupta and some accomplices, including attempts to thwart law enforcement on the Nepal-Uttar Pradesh border, suspected mastermind Kunal Kohli remains elusive. Efforts are ongoing to locate him and dismantle the remaining cells of the drug operation, with rewards offered for significant contributions to the crackdown.