Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the Middle East conflict with leaders from Bahrain and Kuwait. He also mentioned ongoing daily communication with the U.S. about resuming trilateral talks with Moscow and Washington to address Ukraine's four-year war with Moscow, pending improvements in the security situation around Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions regarding the Middle East conflict with key figures from Bahrain and Kuwait. His remarks came during his nightly video address.
Zelenskiy also emphasized that his administration remains in constant contact with the United States amidst these geopolitical tensions.
He revealed that once the security climate around Iran improves, Ukraine plans to resume trilateral negotiations with Moscow and Washington to seek a resolution to its ongoing conflict with Moscow, now in its fourth year.
