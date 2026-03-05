Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Moves: Middle East and Moscow Talks in Focus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions regarding the Middle East conflict with key figures from Bahrain and Kuwait. His remarks came during his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy also emphasized that his administration remains in constant contact with the United States amidst these geopolitical tensions.

He revealed that once the security climate around Iran improves, Ukraine plans to resume trilateral negotiations with Moscow and Washington to seek a resolution to its ongoing conflict with Moscow, now in its fourth year.