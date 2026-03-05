Left Menu

U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

President Donald Trump announced that oil is starting to flow from Venezuela, highlighting the professionalism and dedication in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that oil is starting to flow from Venezuela, suggesting improving trade relations between the nations.

He praised the professionalism and dedication demonstrated in fostering this international collaboration.

Observers speculate on the implications for U.S.-Venezuela diplomacy and the global oil market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

