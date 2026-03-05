Left Menu

US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

The diplomatic tensions between the US and Spain have escalated over military base usage for operations in the Middle East. Contradictory statements emerged after the US claimed Spain's cooperation, which Spain firmly denied. Amidst trade threats from Trump, Spain maintains its opposition to US military actions in Iran.

A diplomatic conflict has erupted between the United States and Spain over the potential use of Spanish military bases for operations in the Middle East. The tension intensified as the US and Spain issued contradictory statements on the matter.

Shortly after a White House spokesperson claimed that Spain had agreed to assist the US military, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares refuted the statement, insisting that Spain's stance on the Middle Eastern conflict hadn't shifted.

The discord comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to cut off trade with Spain, as the Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, stands firm in its criticism of American and Israeli military interventions in Iran.

