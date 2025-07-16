Left Menu

Japanese National Sentenced in China: Espionage Charges Ignite Diplomatic Row

A Japanese business person was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in China on espionage charges. The accused, reportedly in his 60s and employed by Astellas Pharma Inc, was detained in March 2023, charged in August, and sentenced this November amid strained Japan-China relations.

  • Country:
  • China

In a case that has further strained relations between Japan and China, a Japanese business person received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence on espionage charges in China. The Japanese embassy in Beijing confirmed the sentencing on Wednesday, though the individual's identity remains undisclosed.

Reports from Japan's Kyodo News Agency identify the person as a man aged in his 60s, employed by Astellas Pharma Inc. His detention dates back to March 2023, with formal charges filed in August. The initial hearing took place in November, yet specifics of the case have been largely withheld from the public.

The sentence was delivered by the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court without an accompanying immediate announcement. Attending the ruling was Kenji Kanasugi, Japan's ambassador to China, but notably absent were Japanese reporters, as their access was denied. The Japanese government has criticized such detentions, labeling them as significant hindrances to mutual understanding and cooperation.

