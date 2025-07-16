Govt Suspends Costly Council Planning Duties Ahead of 2027 RMA Replacement

In a sweeping move to streamline local government operations and reduce wasteful expenditure, the New Zealand Government has announced it will suspend a series of mandatory planning requirements for councils under the Resource Management Act (RMA). This change is designed to ease the transition to an entirely new planning system set to replace the RMA by 2027.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says the reform is about cutting red tape, stopping councils from throwing good money after bad, and helping them focus on preparing for the new, more effective system.

“For decades, the RMA has crippled New Zealand’s ability to get things done,” Mr. Bishop said. “We’re now moving decisively to clean up the mess and focus our efforts where it really matters.”

RMA Reform: Out With the Old, In With the New

The Government has already initiated a number of targeted reforms to speed up development and remove regulatory burdens on key sectors:

The Fast-track Approvals Act has been passed, enabling major projects of regional and national significance to bypass slow consent procedures.

Regulatory changes are being consulted on to overhaul the current framework under the RMA.

A second RMA Amendment Bill, expected to become law next month, will streamline consents for renewable energy projects, housing development, and primary industries.

Later this year, two brand new pieces of legislation will be introduced to fully replace the RMA: one will focus on land-use planning and the other on environmental protection.

“This new system will deliver a smarter, more responsive planning framework that enables infrastructure development while better protecting the environment,” Bishop noted.

Councils Told to Stop Inefficient Planning Activities

Currently, the RMA obliges councils to review their district and regional plans every ten years and to implement national planning standards. However, the reality is that much of this work would either remain unfinished by 2027 or require further revisions to meet new planning laws.

“It makes no sense to waste time and money on plans that will soon be obsolete,” Mr. Bishop said. “We’re putting a stop to it.”

Key changes include:

Suspending mandatory 10-year plan and policy statement reviews .

Halting the implementation of national planning standards .

Extending the moratorium on notifying new freshwater planning instruments , which was introduced last year.

Ordering the withdrawal of plan changes and reviews that haven’t reached the hearing stage within 90 days of the new law coming into effect.

Rules that have already taken legal effect under these changes will remain in force until the relevant plans or plan changes are formally withdrawn. Once withdrawn, those rules will no longer apply.

Clear Focus on Meaningful Planning and Exemptions

The changes will be enacted through an Amendment Paper to the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill, expected to pass into law next month. While the overarching goal is to reduce redundant processes, not all planning activity will be halted.

Some automatic exemptions will apply, including:

Streamlined Planning Processes (SPP) .

Private plan changes initiated by landowners or developers.

Additionally, councils will still be allowed to progress plan changes related to:

Natural hazard management .

Treaty settlement agreements.

Councils may also apply directly to the Minister for the Environment for discretionary exemptions if they wish to notify or continue other plan changes.

“This doesn’t mean a stop to smart, targeted development. We’re making it easier for councils to keep moving forward on projects that align with national priorities like housing and urban development,” Bishop assured.

Reducing Bureaucratic Fatigue to Support Transition

The decision was shaped by recommendations from an Expert Advisory Group (EAG) which urged the Government to relieve councils of unnecessary burdens while they prepare for the impending system overhaul.

“Councils were being forced to carry out exhaustive and expensive planning exercises that were unlikely to bear fruit before being rendered redundant,” said Bishop. “We’re giving them room to breathe and redirect their focus.”

In parallel, the Government is conducting a consultation on updates to national direction under the RMA, aiming to implement changes that don’t require councils to revisit or rewrite their plans. This interim approach ensures continued progress while reducing procedural churn.

What Comes Next

As New Zealand transitions to a modern resource management framework, councils, developers, and environmental advocates alike are being asked to prepare for a more coherent and future-focused planning system.

Bishop reaffirmed the Government’s commitment: “We’re not just trimming around the edges. We are building a new foundation—one that supports economic growth, enables smarter development, and protects what matters most in our natural environment.”

Information on the ongoing consultation process can be found at the Ministry for the Environment’s website: Consultation on updating RMA national direction.