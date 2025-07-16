Dowry Distress: Navi Mumbai Woman Seeks Justice Against In-Laws

A Navi Mumbai woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and his parents, accusing them of physical and mental torture over dowry demands. Based in Haryana, the accused allegedly took gold ornaments, cash, and substantial funds from the victim's parents, prompting an FIR on July 14.

The complainant, who claims the abuse occurred between July 2019 and March 2025, recounted how her in-laws demanded constant monetary support. Despite her family's significant contributions, the pressure for more funds led to severe mistreatment.

Kharghar police have registered the case against the victim's husband, aged 35, and his parents, aged 60 and 72, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made thus far.