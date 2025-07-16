Left Menu

Dowry Distress: Navi Mumbai Woman Seeks Justice Against In-Laws

A woman from Navi Mumbai has filed a complaint against her husband and his parents for allegedly torturing her for dowry in Haryana. The FIR alleges that the family took gold, money, and demanded additional funds from her parents. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:31 IST
Dowry Distress: Navi Mumbai Woman Seeks Justice Against In-Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai woman has lodged a complaint against her husband and his parents, accusing them of physical and mental torture over dowry demands. Based in Haryana, the accused allegedly took gold ornaments, cash, and substantial funds from the victim's parents, prompting an FIR on July 14.

The complainant, who claims the abuse occurred between July 2019 and March 2025, recounted how her in-laws demanded constant monetary support. Despite her family's significant contributions, the pressure for more funds led to severe mistreatment.

Kharghar police have registered the case against the victim's husband, aged 35, and his parents, aged 60 and 72, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made thus far.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025