Puneet Kumar Goel Takes Charge as Manipur's New Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Manipur, replacing Prashant Kumar Singh. The inter cadre deputation of Goel from AGMUT has been approved until August 2025, marking a significant administrative adjustment within the state's governance structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a recent administrative shuffle, Puneet Kumar Goel, a senior IAS officer of the 1991-batch AGMUT cadre, has been named the new chief secretary of Manipur, according to an official notification.

Goel succeeds Prashant Kumar Singh, who has now been appointed as the secretary to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

The government has approved Goel's inter cadre deputation to the Manipur cadre, a move set to last until his superannuation on August 31, 2025, following the truncated tenure of his central deputation, as per the Cabinet's Appointments Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

