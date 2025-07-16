Puneet Kumar Goel Takes Charge as Manipur's New Chief Secretary

In a recent administrative shuffle, Puneet Kumar Goel, a senior IAS officer of the 1991-batch AGMUT cadre, has been named the new chief secretary of Manipur, according to an official notification.

Goel succeeds Prashant Kumar Singh, who has now been appointed as the secretary to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

The government has approved Goel's inter cadre deputation to the Manipur cadre, a move set to last until his superannuation on August 31, 2025, following the truncated tenure of his central deputation, as per the Cabinet's Appointments Committee.

