Deadly Missile Strike on Odesa Port Sparks Escalating Tensions
A Russian missile attack on Odesa's port infrastructure killed seven and injured 15. The attack on Pivdennyi port highlights increased hostilities in the region, disrupting major transport routes and complicating border crossings with neighboring countries. Odesa remains a key target due to its strategic export role.
A late-night Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure in Odesa resulted in seven fatalities and 15 injuries, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Telegram that ballistic missiles targeted port facilities in the Odesa region. Preliminary reports highlight that Pivdennyi port was specifically hit, according to Kuleba and regional governor Oleh Kiper.
Odesa, vital for Ukrainian grain exports, has been under frequent attack since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Intensified recent attacks damaged a bridge, cutting routes and complicating border access with Moldova and Romania.
(With inputs from agencies.)
