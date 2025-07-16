Left Menu

Justice Served: Trio Convicted in C.Gambino Murder Case

A Swedish court has convicted three individuals of being accessories to the murder of masked hip-hop artist C.Gambino. The rapper was killed in a Gothenburg parking garage in June 2024. The convicted men, who claimed innocence, were allegedly involved in this gang-related incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a landmark decision, a Swedish court on Wednesday pronounced three individuals guilty of accessory to the murder of notable hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who met a tragic end last year.

The masked rapper, known for his discretion in public, was fatally shot in a parking garage in Gothenburg, a hub of gang activities on Sweden's western coast, in June 2024.

The three men, who denied charges, have been held accountable in this high-profile case, underscoring ongoing concerns about gang-related violence in the region.

