Supreme Court Tackles Lawyer Privileges: A Call for Protection

The Supreme Court has signaled its intent to address concerns over the breach of lawyers' privileges by seeking responses from the Centre and pertinent parties. At the heart of this legal conundrum is advocate Aaditya Gore's petition, advocating for the Advocates (Protection) Bill.

The judicial panel, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, has roped in the Centre and the Bar Council of India for comments on this pressing issue. The plea is intertwined with an existing suo moto case examining the summoning of lawyers by investigating agencies during legal proceedings.

This legal pursuit, spanning nearly a decade, underscores the petitioner's call for protective regulations under the Advocates Act. It further highlights the essential role that safeguarded lawyer privileges play in ensuring a robust, fearless justice system. Notably, the plea cites troubling incidents of assaults on legal professionals.

