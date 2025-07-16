EU Court Orders Le Pen Estate to Repay Funds

The European Union's General Court has upheld a decision by the European Parliament that requires the estate of the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, a notable far-right French politician, to reimburse €303,200. These funds were alleged to have been inappropriately claimed as part of his parliamentary expenses during his tenure from 1984 to 2019.

Le Pen's legal team, carried on by his family after his passing in January 2025 at the age of 96, argued that the repayment demand violated principles such as legal certainty and legitimate expectations. They contended it infringed upon Le Pen's right to a fair trial. However, the Court maintained that the European Parliament had adhered to due process, providing notifications and opportunities for response.

The Court clarified that fair trial rights apply strictly to judicial proceedings and not to administrative ones. Meanwhile, the National Rally, the party Le Pen founded, has not yet commented on the decision.