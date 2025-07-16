Himachal Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Tobacco Sales Near Schools

The Himachal Pradesh Police has launched a decisive campaign against the sale of tobacco products near educational establishments, rigorously enforcing the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA).

Inspections are being conducted statewide, particularly around schools, colleges, and coaching centers, aiming to protect young individuals' health by restricting their exposure to tobacco.

Significant fines have been levied, and products seized in several districts. The police stress that this initiative also aims to prevent a gateway to drug addiction, urging the public to report any violations to maintain a safe environment for students.

