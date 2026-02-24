Kerala's New Era: Secular Names for State Educational Institutions
Kerala's government has decided that new state-owned educational institutions will not have religion-based names, to promote secularism and reflect constitutional values. The decision, announced after a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, applies to future institutions only and is part of broader policy changes.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to uphold secularism, Kerala's government announced that newly established state-owned educational institutions will not carry religion-based names. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a Cabinet meeting that approved this new directive.
The decision was made to ensure that government-run schools, colleges, and universities embody constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness. Importantly, this policy will not alter the names of existing institutions, signifying a step forward in maintaining secular ethics without revisiting historical decisions.
Additionally, the Cabinet embraced the Justice J B Koshy Commission report, which addresses educational and economic concerns of Christian minorities. This move is part of a series of approved policy measures aiming to enhance the state's education sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Approves Kerala to Keralam Name Change
Subsidy Proposal for Vidarbha's Paddy Farmers Awaits Maharashtra Cabinet Nod
Cabinet approves three railway projects worth Rs 9,072 cr covering 8 districts in 4 states
Cabinet approves extension of Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur
Cabinet clears MSP for raw jute at Rs 5,925/quintal for 2026-27, up Rs 275 from last season