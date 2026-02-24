Left Menu

Kerala's New Era: Secular Names for State Educational Institutions

Kerala's government has decided that new state-owned educational institutions will not have religion-based names, to promote secularism and reflect constitutional values. The decision, announced after a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, applies to future institutions only and is part of broader policy changes.

In a decisive move to uphold secularism, Kerala's government announced that newly established state-owned educational institutions will not carry religion-based names. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a Cabinet meeting that approved this new directive.

The decision was made to ensure that government-run schools, colleges, and universities embody constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness. Importantly, this policy will not alter the names of existing institutions, signifying a step forward in maintaining secular ethics without revisiting historical decisions.

Additionally, the Cabinet embraced the Justice J B Koshy Commission report, which addresses educational and economic concerns of Christian minorities. This move is part of a series of approved policy measures aiming to enhance the state's education sector.

